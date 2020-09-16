Parents Speak Out Against BLM Movement at D51 Board Meeting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Several parents attended School District’s 51 Tuesday night’s board meeting. Many concerns over political signs found in schools to staffing challenges and issues with online learning.

Parents spoke openly about their displeasure of political signs displaying social justice movements in schools, expressing dissatisfaction with how District 51 handled it.

Superintendent Diane Sirko being the target of a lot of frustration.

“We’ve had racial issues in this country since 1619 and they have not ended. We have to make steps like our school district is making to make sure that although they are only one percent of this population in the valley that black lives matter and students can feel safe in their schools".

Superintendent Sirko released an e-mail yesterday saying they are pausing new admissions in grades 6 through 12 due to challenges with the Odyssey-ware program.

