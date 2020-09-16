Mesa County shifts back into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Beginning on Friday, September 18, Mesa County will transition back into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions after being under Stage 2 Restrictions for the last month.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says that recent moisture along with the longer nights that accompany fall time was key to making this decision.

Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, you can again use charcoal grills, have campfires within a designated and developed fire pit or fire ring, and can smoke outside in an area free of combustible material.

All of Colorado is currently placed under Stage 1 Restrictions due to an executive order brought down by Governor Polis.

