Local businesses donate shirts to Pine Gulch Firefighters

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Couple of local business came together to say thank you to firefighters that battled the Pine Gulch Fire by donating 700 shirts to them.

Gravix Studiolab and Empire Construction Supply bought the shirts and donated the art and their time to make them as their way of showing appreciation to the firefighters who came all across the county to fight the Pine Gulch Fire.

“They’re taking time away from their family and their home all across the US. They’re taking time to support our community we felt it as our duty as business owners and people of the community to step up and give these guys something cool to send back,” said Ryan Quintana and Wayne Castro, the owners of Gravix Studio Lab.

The 139,007 acres fire is 95% contained and remains Colorado’s largest wildfire in state history. There are currently 253 personnel still assigned to the fire.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.