Celebrating Constitution Week

Constitution week
Constitution week(KKCO)
By Goldene Brown
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:32 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In honor of constitution week, Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated with one local school.

The non-profit took a visit to Monument Ridge Elementary to present the school with a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol on July 10.

The women volunteers say they try to give flags to every school in the valley.

A group of students who attended the ceremony were also given a personal flag and a page with the Pledge of Allegiance on it.

DAR is a volunteer women’s service organization and their members descend from a patriot of the American Revolution. They’ve been around for 110 years.

