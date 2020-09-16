CDOT’s new marijuana-impaired driving campaign, ‘Uncomfortable High’

COLORADO, (KJCT) -

CDOT (Colorado Department of Transportation) started a new marijuana-impaired driving campaign called, ‘uncomfortable high.’

The campaign is part of what their ‘cannabis conversation,’ an initiative they started in 2017.

According to the state, fatal car accidents involving drivers under the influence of marijuana are on the rise.

In 2019 49 people in fatal car accidents tested positive for THC.

“It’s alarming for us to see how many marijuana users say they don’t think that driving high is dangerous—how many of them actually do drive after using marijuana, some have even told us that they think they’re better drivers,” says Sam Cole, traffic safety communications manager for CDOT.

People with any level of THC in their system while driving are at risk, including those who hold a medical marijuana card.

Law enforcement makes marijuana-based DUI arrests through observation training.

