Firefighters teach about fire safety

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Grand Junction Fire Department usually goes to schools to teach kids about fire safety. Because of COVID-19, they have not been able to do that this year.

It is still very important that kids learn about fire safety, so the fire department has created YouTube videos, google classroom lessons, and has created other resources designed to help kids learn about fire safety.

Dirk Clingman, the Community Outreach Specialist for the Grand Junction Fire Department said, “we have had to innovate and find new ways to share information and get it to the right people so they can make the right decisions. So we have explored new technology. We’ve explored new avenues of communication and we have really had to broaden our horizons about what exactly we are doing to reach our community about fire safety.”

To watch some of the fire safety videos, visit the link below.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.