Controversial posters put up at Grand Junction High School

By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Posters supporting Black Lives Matter, and encouraging people to sit for the Pledge of Allegiance, were placed around Grand Junction High School.

The reason given in the posters for encouraging people to sit for the Pledge of Allegiance is because they feel that the flag does not stand for all people.

The posters were taken down within a day, but not before creating some backlash. The school district does not know who hung the posters, but they are confident that it was not a teacher.

Diana Sirko, the Superintendent of School District 51 sent out a statement that read: “Anything that is disruptive to the learning environment or sends a message of hate, regardless of the form it takes, will not be tolerated in a system that is responsible for the education of all students.”

The school district said that it encourages students to have free speech and to participate in hard conversations, but it cannot disrupt the learning environment. The teachers also have to remain neutral when it comes to sensitive and controversial issues.

State Representative Matthew Soper heard that multiple schools throughout District 51 have had issues with controversial posters. There has been Antifa and Black Panther posters surfacing at other schools.

Representative Soper wrote a letter to Superintendent Sirko encouraging her to look into the issues. He said, “by sanctioning the display of these messages on the school house wall, it possibly disparages, intimidates, and bullies students and parents who may believe differently.”

The school district said it had received the letter and will respond to him privately.

