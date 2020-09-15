Body believed that of New York man found in Colorado park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) - Authorities in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park say they have found a body believed to be that of a New York man who was reported missing on Thursday. A search and rescue team discovered the body, believed to be that of Steven Grunwald of Greenville, New York, on Monday. Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson says the body was taken to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office for positive identification. Park rangers found Grunwald’s vehicle parked at a trailhead after a friend reported him missing. His last contact with family was Aug. 28, Patterson said.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.