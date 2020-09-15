Advertisement

Body believed that of New York man found in Colorado park

Authorities in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park say they have found a body believed to be that of a New York man who was reported missing on Thursday.
Authorities in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park say they have found a body believed to be that of a New York man who was reported missing on Thursday.(MGN)
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) - Authorities in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park say they have found a body believed to be that of a New York man who was reported missing on Thursday. A search and rescue team discovered the body, believed to be that of Steven Grunwald of Greenville, New York, on Monday. Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson says the body was taken to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office for positive identification. Park rangers found Grunwald’s vehicle parked at a trailhead after a friend reported him missing. His last contact with family was Aug. 28, Patterson said.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pet of the week - meet Buck!

Updated: 2 hours ago
Buck is our pet of the week!

News

Grand Junction City Council holds public workshop to discuss marijuana

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Grand Junction city council held a public workshop on Monday to talk about the regulation of marijuana in city limits.

News

Amtrak cuts ride schedule due to COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Amtrak announced they will now only be doing long-distance services three times a week starting in October.

News

Firefighters teach about fire safety

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The Grand Junction Fire Department usually goes to schools to teach kids about fire safety. Because of COVID-19, they have not been able to do that this year.

Latest News

News

Controversial posters put up at Grand Junction High School

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The reason given in the posters for encouraging people to sit for the national anthem is because they feel that the flag does not stand for all people.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

St. Mary’s celebrates first responders

Updated: 21 hours ago
St. Mary’s is celebrating first responders this week to thank them for keeping the valley safe. St. Mary’s says they know first responders' jobs pose a challenge everyday, and now even more-so in the middle of the pandemic, wildfires, and other things.

News

Colorado expands tracking app for November mail-in ballots

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Colorado is expanding its mail-in ballot tracking app so that all voters in the state can use it

News

Colo. Secretary of State files lawsuit against USPS

Updated: 23 hours ago
The U.S. Postal Service has asked a federal judge in Colorado to reconsider an order barring it from continuing to distribute a mailer that the state says contains confusing information about Colorado’s mail-in voting system.