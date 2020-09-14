One killed after car falls two levels in DIA parking garage

DENVER (AP) - Authorities in Denver say one person has died after a vehicle drove off a parking garage at the Denver International Airport on Monday.

KCNC-TV reported that the Denver Police Department said the car drove off level six of the parking garage and landed on level four before bursting into flames. Photos of the crash showed a car upside-down and on fire.

Authorities closed vehicle access to the west terminal of the airport for three hours. The airport said levels five and six were reopened around 7 a.m. and level four was expected to reopen later. No further information was immediately made available.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.