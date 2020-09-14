Advertisement

Cameo shooting and Education Complex host First Annual Women’s Event

Women in media had the opportunity to learn how to properly shoot a gun
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:29 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Cameo Shooting and Education Complex held its First Annual Women in Media Shootout. KKCO, KJCT other women other media outlets, got learn how to properly and safely shoot a gun. Cameo says over the last two years, they’ve seen women in newspapers, television, radio, and other outlets, write stories on their complex, and saw those same women wanting to come back and learn.

“The whole reason cameo exists, is to reverse the generational trend away from hunting, fishing, and recreational shooting and to recruit and retain underrepresented groups. That includes youth, disabled individuals. Women are one of the largest growing groups, if not the largest growing group in recreational shooting,” says Manager, Walt Proulx.

Women in attendance ranged in levels from beginners to those with a lifetime experience.

“I’ve done pistol stuff but never the big ones. So I was like well, as long as they train us, it sounds like a good opportunity to learn,” says 107.3 The Outlaw’s Aly B.

Instructors say women may have the upper hand when it comes to learning and Cameo is looking forward to hosting the event every year.

“Shooting is a great equalizer and if you ask any of these instructors, they’ll often tell you that women are the best students because they actually listen to what they tell them,” says Freelance writer, Jodi Steemler.

