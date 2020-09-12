Firefighters honor those who lost their lives on 9/11

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At 8:45 this morning, firefighters gathered on different overpasses throughout Mesa County for a moment of silence.

They stood tall, saluted, and remained quiet for three minutes and forty-three seconds in order to honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks.

The fire department felt it was very important to honor the people who lost their lives, and remember how our country came together on that tragic day. “The fire departments across Mesa County coming together not only is a recognition of this day and a rememberance, but also a reminder of how public safety as an organization always comes together to help each other out,” said Dirk Clingman, Community Outreach Specialist.

They also flew an american flag from the overpass. Many people were honking as they drove by to show their support. Some people even pulled over to take a picture of everyone standing tall and saluting in silence on the overpass.

