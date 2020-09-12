19th annual car show changes locations due to COVID-19

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 19th annual Mobililty Driven Downtown Car Show happened today at the parking lot of the convention center.

Normally this car show happens all along Main Street, but they changed the location this year to the parking lot so they could be more socially distant. They also told everyone that they should be wearing a mask.

Although some complained about the location, it was still an afternoon full of old, classic cars. “A lot of people are looking at new cars and they all look the same, so you get the old ones, people enjoy it. They can look back on the younger years. I remember seeing this car in my town when I was a kid. and I said that one day I am going to own a Corvette, and at 20 years old I bought this one,” said Richard Caramico

Richard even said that he got married in his car that he brought to the show over 20 years ago.

