Rotary clubs donate to Family Health West

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita and Grand Junction Rotary clubs got togther and donated over 6,000 dollars to Family Health West.

The rotary clubs both brought in big checks and had a small ceremony to present them.

The money is going to go towards buying a jungle gym for the sensory room. This jungle gym will help the kids with everyday tasks.

“We really look for naturalistic ways to work on our kids goals in therapy, and so it will help us work on movement, balance, sensory skills, emotional regultion, with in a play type structure," said Michelle Raymond, Pediatric Rehab Manager.

Family Health West will also be holding a gala later this month to raise money for more equipment.

