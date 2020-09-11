Advertisement

Pandemic chases ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Dec. 25

It had been scheduled to open Oct. 2
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:51 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Following the less-than-stellar theatrical debut of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” Warner Bros. is delaying its next big release, “Wonder Woman 1984,” to Christmas.

Warner Bros.' $200 million “Tenet” fared well in its international-first release, but found ticket sales harder to come by in the United States. About 25% of U.S. theaters remain closed, including those in the top markets of Los Angeles and New York.

“Tenet” grossed about $20 million in its North American rollout, which included two weeks of showings in Canada. Some believed that was as good as possible, given the circumstances, and enough evidence that audiences would follow new releases into theaters. The “Wonder Woman 1984” postponement suggests Hollywood’s fall may go little better than its summer.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” one of many blockbusters originally set for the summer, had been the next big-budget release on the calendar. Now, that gap extends to the Walt Disney Co.'s “Black Widow,” a Marvel release slated for Nov. 6. Other, smaller productions are going ahead. Sony Pictures this weekend is releasing the rom-com “Broken Hearts Gallery.”

Announcing the move to Dec. 25, Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman, said in a statement: “We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays.”

