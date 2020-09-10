Your guide to the 11 issues that will be on Colorado ballots

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

In just a mere 54 days Coloradans will have the opportunity to cast a vote on a number of different propositions and amendments – 11 to be exact. While you won’t receive your ballot until next month, a little extra studying never hurts.

Amendment B - Repeal Property Tax Assessment Rates

A YES vote would repeal the Gallagher Amendment, a 1982 amendment that Colorado passed that says that only 45% of the state’s tax revenue would come from residential properties, and 55% from non-residential properties. Read more on the Gallagher Amendment here.

A No vote would keep the 1982 Amendment in place.

Amendment C - Bingo Raffles Allow Paid Help and Repeal Five-Year Minimum

A YES vote would allow charitable organizations that have existed for three years to be able to obtain a charitable gaming license, instead of five years that is currently required. It would also allow charitable organizations to hire and pay managers and operators of gaming activities minimum wage.

A NO vote would keep the minimum at five years and would require those who manage or are operators of gaming activities to be unpaid and be volunteers of the organization.

Amendment 76 – Citizenship Qualifications of Electors

A YES vote would change the wording in the Colorado Constitution to say that “Only a citizen” of the United States can vote, instead of saying “Every citizen” of the United States can vote.

A NO vote would keep the wording as is.

Amendment 77 - Local Voter Approval of Gaming Limits in Black Hawk, Central City, and Cripple Creek

A YES vote would give voters in these places to vote to expand bet limits beyond the set limit of $100 and would allow voters to add casino games.

A NO vote would keep the $100 limit on betting, and limit the games to slot machines, blackjack, poker, roulette, and craps.

Proposition EE - Cigarette Tobacco and Nicotine Products Tax

A YES vote would incrementally increase taxes on cigarette and tobacco products, and create a nicotine tax that includes vaping products.

A NO vote would keep taxes on cigarette and tobacco at their current rate, and would not create a tax on nicotine products, including vaping products.

Proposition 113- National Popular Vote

A YES vote would put Colorado into the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which in the future could give Colorado’s nine electoral votes to the Presidential Candidate who wins the national popular vote.

A NO vote would allow Colorado to continue giving its nine electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the most votes in the state.

Proposition 114 - Restoration of Grey Wolves

A YES vote would support Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Wildlife Commissioner to reintroduce grey wolves on designated land west of the continental divide by the end of 2023.

A NO vote would mean that grey wolves would not be reintroduced.

Proposition 115 – Prohibition of Late-Term Abortions

A YES vote would prohibit abortions after 22 weeks unless it is performed to save the life of the mother. It would make the act a misdemeanor for the person who performs the abortion and would require the state to suspend the physician’s medical license for three years.

A NO vote would keep all abortions legal in Colorado.

Proposition 116 – State Income Tax Rate Reduction

A YES vote would reduce the state’s income tax rate from 4.63% to 4.55% for individuals, estates, trusts, and foreign and domestic C Corporations.

A NO vote would keep the rate at 4.63%.

Proposition 117 - Voter Approval Requirement for Creation of Certain Fee-Based Enterprises

A YES vote would require statewide voter approval of new state enterprises if the project or actual revenue from fees surpasses $100 million within its first five years.

A NO vote would not require statewide voter approval on new state enterprises.

Proposition 118 – Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program

A YES vote would create an employee and employer-funded insurance program that would provide 12 weeks (or 16 weeks in cases of pregnancy or childbirth complications) of paid family and medical leave.

A NO vote would mean that no such program would be created.

