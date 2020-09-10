U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be harvested from Uncompahgre Plateau

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We have known for quite some time now that the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be coming from somewhere in the Grand Mesa, Uncompaghre, and Gunnison National Forest (GMUG), but GMUG, along with the Architect of the Capitol announced on Thursday that the tree will be harvested from the Uncompaghre Plateau on the Ouray Ranger District.

The tree will be harvested from an area in the Ouray District Office (area shaded in yellow). (GMUG)

The tree will be harvested in early November before making its way towards the east coast where it will stand on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

The selected Engelmann Spruce stands 55′ tall and 25′ wide and was chosen virtually from among 10 other candidates.

“The challenge in selecting a tree for the West Lawn is making sure it is symmetrical, full and in the perfect scale to gracefully adorn the U.S. Capitol. In a normal year, we scour the forest for this special tree. Due to the pandemic, we used videos, pictures and measurements supplied by the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests to identify a suitable Engelmann Spruce that all Coloradoans can be proud of,” said Jim Kaufmann, Director of Capitol Grounds and Arboretum for the Architect of the Capitol.

The tree will be lit in early December and will be decorated with thousands of handcrafted ornaments from Coloradans.

