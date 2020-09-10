Advertisement

States reliant on Colorado River rebuke water pipeline to Utah

Picture of the Colorado River through Glenwood Canyon.
Picture of the Colorado River through Glenwood Canyon.(Val Parrish)
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:45 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Six states in the U.S. West that rely on the Colorado River have rebuked a plan to build an underground pipeline to transport billions of gallons of water to Utah. In a joint letter Tuesday, water officials from Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming urged the federal government to halt the approval process for the pipeline until the states could resolve concerns about the potential effect on future water supplies. Utah has the right to use additional river water under agreements between the states. But critics argue that diverting more water will jeopardize the river as it faces threats from persistent drought and climate change.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Homeward Bound sees increase in demand

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Homeward Bound is gearing up for the winter months with the help of their new family shelter at their Pathways Village.

News

Mesa County’s new variance anticipated start date announced

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Mesa County Public Health says the most significant point of this variance is the cap size increase in public places of up to 500 people, while still at 50% capacity.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

Latest News

News

Snow provides temporary relief on Cameron Peak Fire

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Snow and cold weather have stalled the growth of a northern Colorado wildfire that exploded in hot, windy weather over the Labor Day weekend.

News

“Cluster” of CMU football team tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
A “cluster” of CMU football players have tested positive for COVID-19, that’s according to officials at CMU. President Tim Foster says positive tests on campus are fully expected, but the school will continue to work hard to test, contact trace and quarantine.

News

Father and son rescued on Uncompahgre Plateau

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A 27-year-old son and his 50-year-old father were rescued during a snow storm on the Uncompahgre Plateau on Tuesday according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Rain aides firefighters on the Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:53 AM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The Pine Gulch Fire team was prepared for rain with an advance notice from their team of meteorologists and moved equipment down the mountain before it hit the area.

News

Pine Gulch Fire nearing full containment

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:49 AM MDT
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Plummeting temperatures coupled with ample rain and snow allowed firefighters to bring containment of the Pine Gulch Fire to 97%.

News

Records set for precipitation amounts, low temps in Grand Junction

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:46 AM MDT
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The National Weather Service has confirmed that the Grand Junction Airport received 0.88 inches of rain Tuesday, besting a 1929 record of .49 inches. Also, Tuesday’s low of 39 degrees broke the record low temperature for September 8.