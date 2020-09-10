Advertisement

Mesa County’s new variance anticipated start date announced

By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:11 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) -

On Tuesday Governor Polis announced the approval of Mesa County’s third variance request, ‘Protect our Neighbor.’

Mesa County Public Health says the most significant point of this variance is the cap size increase in public places of up to 500 people, while still at 50% capacity.

The number was increased from 175 people in the second variance, ‘Safer at Home.’

Patio seating at restaurants has its own capacity size and is not included in the capacity for indoor seating.

“'Protect our Neighbor' will allow us to go through our previous public health orders and you know, kind of clean those up, repackage them,” says Mesa County Public Health, executive director, Jeff Kuhr.

The department hopes for approval from the Mesa County Public Health board of director’s by Wednesday, September 16.

