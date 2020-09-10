Advertisement

House explosion caught on video

Burning debris flew across the street
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (CNN) – Neighbors are reeling after a huge explosion leveled a home in north St. Louis.

The whole thing was caught on camera.

A video shared by fire officials captured the blast from down the street.

Neighbors were awakened by the terrifying sound.

“I look around the corner and it’s a house,” one of the neighbors said. “All I can think about is the little baby and the mom.”

No one was home at the time of the explosion.

“I just can’t imagine if we were in the house,” the homeowner said.

As she tries to pick up the pieces, authorities are working to determine what caused the blast.

