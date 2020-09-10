Homeward Bound sees increase in demand

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Homeward Bound is gearing up for the winter months with the help of their new family shelter at their Pathways Village.

COVID-19 has played a role in the uptick as families around the valley have experienced job-loss and related hardships because of it according to the organization.

The new shelter has double the number of beds in comparison to their North Avenue location.

“So the importance of [the new building] for the individuals [is what it provides]-- a safe space where there’s some dignity and respect and the opportunity to get on the ground [it] cannot be overstated in terms of the impact of the individuals and the overall impact on the community in the long-term,” says executive director, Greg Moore.

The shelter is always accepting donations at the North Avenue location including food, clothes, blankets and hygiene products.

“Any individual whom you observe who might be experiencing homelessness has the same basic needs that you or I do, food, shelter, clothing, a sense of community, a sense of being valued as a person and a reason or a purpose to living,” says Moore.

The shelter’s large building size has also provided individuals space for COVID-19-related isolation.

