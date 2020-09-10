A student at Central High School has tested positive for COVID-19

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One student has tested positive for Coronavirus at Central High School.

The school is not shutting down. The student was asymptomatic but got tested because of possibly being in contact with someone who had the virus, and it came back as positive.

“In this case, Central High School has a really great system and process in place for keeping students grouped together so becasue of that, we were able to quarantine just a small amount of students,” said Catherine Foster, Communications Specialist for District 51.

Every person is quarantining who was in the small cohort that the COVID-19 positive student was a part of. They will be doing online school for the next two weeks. Other than that, the school will monitor the rest of the students and continue as normal.

The district has said that they will not be telling the families of every positive case that happens at the school. They will tell the people who it affects, or who have come in contact with the positive student.

