Advertisement

Rain concludes the Pine Gulch Fire

Pine Gulch Fire Incident Base
Pine Gulch Fire Incident Base(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:58 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) -

A high of 92 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday to a low of around 40 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday resulted in a drastic weather shift.

The Pine Gulch Fire team was prepared for rain with an advance notice from their team of meteorologists and moved equipment down the mountain before it hit the area.

“Well, this rain event is almost a fire ending event, we shouldn’t see any more fire activity out there—we shouldn’t see [anymore] smoke off of this fire and we’re moving equipment back down to the valley off of the roads because of the muddy conditions that are out there currently,” says Greg Titus, Fire Behavior Analyst, Southern Area Red Team.

They do not expect wind or lightning to reignite any flames.

“Most of the rehab has taken place and what we’re talking about when I say rehab, the fire lines that are put in with bulldozers, and even hand line that are put in with hand crews are rehabbed afterwards, they’re returned to their original grade,” says Titus.

There is currently a team of about 400 people still working on fire efforts.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grand Junction Lions Club granted over $145,000 to local organizations

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
The non-profit granted three checks to Pamona Elementary, Grand Valley Youth Football and HopeWest on Tuesday.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Records set for precipitation amounts, low temps in Grand Junction

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The National Weather Service has confirmed that Grand Junction Airport has received 0.61 inches of rain today, besting a 1929 record of .49 inches. Also, today’s low of 42 degrees also breaks the record low temperature for September 8.

Latest News

News

Governor Polis credits Mesa County on its handling of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Mesa County is one of three counties in the state that is allowed to move to the “Protect our Neighbors" phase, which prompted Governor Polis to congratulate them on their response.

News

Largest fires on record in Colorado history

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Both the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction and Cameron Peak Fire burning west of Fort Collins have made their way on the list of the largest fires ever recorded in Colorado.

News

Wildfires burn over 285,000 acres across Colorado

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Four wildfires across Colorado have burned over 285,000 acres as the state battles through a historic drought.

News

Freedom Rally held in Grand Junction on Labor Day

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
On Labor Day, hundreds of people gathered along North Avenue and soon after walked to Lincoln Park to “Stand for the Constitution.”

News

KJCT- Freedom Rally

Updated: 10 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KJCT's newscasts

News

KJCT- Motocyclist Escort

Updated: 10 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KJCT's newscasts