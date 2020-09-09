Advertisement

Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell dies at 68

Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder and singer of the group Kool & the Gang, has died.
Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder and singer of the group Kool & the Gang, has died.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder and singer of the group Kool & the Gang, has died. He was 68.

Bell died at his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands Wednesday morning with his wife by his side, publicist Sujata Murthy said. The cause of death has not been released.

Kool & the Gang grew from jazz roots in the 1960s to become one of the major groups of the 1970s, blending jazz, funk, R&B and pop. After a brief downturn, the group enjoyed a return to stardom in the ’80s.

The group won a Grammy in 1978 for their work on the soundtrack for “Saturday Night Fever.”

Bell wrote and composed some of the group’s biggest songs including “Celebration,” “Cherish,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Summer Madness,” which was used in several films including “Rocky” and “Baby Boy.” The song was also used in a Nike shoe commercial featuring LeBron James.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Justice Dept. push into Trump case could prompt dismissal

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department’s action is “a normal application of the law. The law is clear. It is done frequently,” Barr said at an unrelated news conference in Chicago.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

National

Boy’s shooting raises questions about police crisis training

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Salt Lake City officers who came were not specialists in crisis intervention but had some mental health training, and they ended up shooting the boy as he ran away because they believed he made threats involving a weapon, authorities said.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

Latest News

National

American Airlines OKs Black Lives Matter pins for employees

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas-based American joins Starbucks, Delta Air Lines and other major companies that let employees show support for the movement that protests police violence against Blacks.

National

Big drop reported in vaping by US teenagers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Experts think last year’s outbreak of vaping related illnesses and deaths may have scared off some kids, but they believe other factors contributed to the drop, including higher age limits and flavor bans.

National

What slowdown? Amazon seeks to hire 33,000 people

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Amazon is seeking to bring aboard 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months.

National

Dozens of large wildfires are scorching millions of acres across California, Washington and Oregon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dozens of large wildfires are scorching millions of acres across California, Washington and Oregon

News

Snow provides temporary relief on Cameron Peak Fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Snow and cold weather have stalled the growth of a northern Colorado wildfire that exploded in hot, windy weather over the Labor Day weekend.

News

“Cluster” of CMU football team tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
A “cluster” of CMU football players have tested positive for COVID-19, that’s according to officials at CMU. President Tim Foster says positive tests on campus are fully expected, but the school will continue to work hard to test, contact trace and quarantine.