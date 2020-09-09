Advertisement

Grand Junction Lions Club granted over $145,000 to local organizations

By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:01 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Grand Junction Lions Club granted over 145,000 dollars to 19 Mesa County organization.

The non-profit granted three checks to Pamona Elementary, Grand Valley Youth Football and HopeWest on Tuesday.

School District 51 also matched the check amounts by 50%.

The money is coming from the club’s 91st Annual Carnival and Parade that took place in February.

“Well, with 2020 being such a strenuous year and so many non-profit organizations that cannot raise their own money right now, it’s a really big privilege for us to say okay, we’ve had this program for a long time and we’re able to give back to the community which is great,” says Lions Club president, Shawna Grieger.

The effort was part of the Lion Club’s Community Betterment Committee.

