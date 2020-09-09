Advertisement

“Cluster” of CMU football team tests positive for COVID-19

"Cluster" of CMU football team tests positive for COVID-19.
"Cluster" of CMU football team tests positive for COVID-19.(KKCO)
By Goldene Brown
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:01 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) A “cluster” of CMU football players have tested positive for COVID-19, that’s according to officials at CMU.

President Tim Foster says positive tests on campus are fully expected, but the school will continue to work hard to test, contact trace and quarantine.

Within each team is what they call a “family unit,” and if one person tests positive then that entire group has to be quarantined. Officials say they will get in contact with the people they’ve been around.

As of now, the football teams Oct. 10 game is still on the radar.

Home health nurses check-in with students quarantined students, and meals are delivered to their rooms while they quarantine.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Snow provides temporary relief on Cameron Peak Fire

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Snow and cold weather have stalled the growth of a northern Colorado wildfire that exploded in hot, windy weather over the Labor Day weekend.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Father and son rescued on Uncompahgre Plateau

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A 27-year-old son and his 50-year-old father were rescued during a snow storm on the Uncompahgre Plateau on Tuesday according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Latest News

News

Rain aides firefighters on the Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The Pine Gulch Fire team was prepared for rain with an advance notice from their team of meteorologists and moved equipment down the mountain before it hit the area.

News

Pine Gulch Fire nearing full containment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Plummeting temperatures coupled with ample rain and snow allowed firefighters to bring containment of the Pine Gulch Fire to 97%.

News

Records set for precipitation amounts, low temps in Grand Junction

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The National Weather Service has confirmed that the Grand Junction Airport received 0.88 inches of rain Tuesday, besting a 1929 record of .49 inches. Also, Tuesday’s low of 39 degrees broke the record low temperature for September 8.

News

Grand Junction Lions Club granted over $145,000 to local organizations

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
The non-profit granted three checks to Pamona Elementary, Grand Valley Youth Football and HopeWest on Tuesday.

News

Governor Polis credits Mesa County on its handling of COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:15 PM MDT
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Mesa County is one of three counties in the state that is allowed to move to the “Protect our Neighbors" phase, which prompted Governor Polis to congratulate them on their response.

News

Largest fires on record in Colorado history

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:11 AM MDT
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Both the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction and Cameron Peak Fire burning west of Fort Collins have made their way on the list of the largest fires ever recorded in Colorado.