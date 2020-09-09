"Cluster" of CMU football team tests positive for COVID-19.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) A “cluster” of CMU football players have tested positive for COVID-19, that’s according to officials at CMU.

President Tim Foster says positive tests on campus are fully expected, but the school will continue to work hard to test, contact trace and quarantine.

Within each team is what they call a “family unit,” and if one person tests positive then that entire group has to be quarantined. Officials say they will get in contact with the people they’ve been around.

As of now, the football teams Oct. 10 game is still on the radar.

Home health nurses check-in with students quarantined students, and meals are delivered to their rooms while they quarantine.

