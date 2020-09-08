Advertisement

Records set for precipitation amounts, low temps in Grand Junction

(National Weather Service, Grand Junction)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:58 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT)- The National Weather Service has confirmed that the Grand Junction Airport has received 0.61 inches of rain today, besting a 1929 record of .49 inches. Also, today’s low of 42 degrees also breaks the record low temperature for September 8.

The rain total doesn’t look like its stopping anytime soon either!

