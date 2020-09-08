Advertisement

‘Mighty mice’ stay musclebound in space, could help astronauts

These mice stay pumped up
The experiment, called Rodent Research-19, compared 40 mice on Earth with 40 mice in space that were genetically manipulated for muscle growth.
The experiment, called Rodent Research-19, compared 40 mice on Earth with 40 mice in space that were genetically manipulated for muscle growth.
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:54 AM MDT
(CNN) – A study on genetically enhanced mice could eventually help astronauts protect against muscle and bone density loss.

The experiment, called Rodent Research-19, compared 40 mice on Earth with 40 mice in space that were genetically manipulated for muscle growth.

The mice in space were nicknamed “mighty mice” because they lacked myostatin, a molecular signaling pathway that researchers believe could prevent muscle and bone loss.

While in space, some of the mice were treated with an agent that blocked the pathways.

Researchers found that the animals with the treatment, both in space and on earth, maintained and even increased muscle and bone mass, compared to the group that didn’t receive the treatment.

Even after returning to earth, those mice showed recovery of muscle mass.

The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.

Researchers say their results could be used to develop therapies that might help astronauts with bone loss on long-term spaceflights.

