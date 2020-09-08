Governor Polis gives a shoutout to Mesa County on its handling of COVID-19

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County is one of three counties in the state to move to the “Protect our Neighbors" phase, which prompted Governor Polis to congratulate them on their response.

“Congratulations to Mesa, which has really been a long leader since the very start, first in Colorado to open restaurants, first to move forward with so many exciting parts of getting their economy going, and have been very successful thus far... knock on wood," Polis stated. “Their county health department really deserves a lot of credit as well for acting early."

This phase allows the county to have maximum flexibility within its borders and gives local jurisdiction more responsibility in fighting the spread of the virus.

This decision was made due to how successful the county has been in detecting outbreaks, in contract tracing, along with the low number of incidents the county has reported.

Governor Polis also said that Colorado will be rolling out an app at the end of the month that was created by Google and Apple that will help detect where the virus is. It is the first state in the nation to deploy this technology.

Polis also touched on sports and announced that starting September 27, the day the Broncos take on the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, 5,700 fans will be allowed to attend the game.

To date, Mesa County has reported 477 cases, and Colorado has reported 59,487 cases of the virus.

