Advertisement

Smoke from western U.S. fires making its way into Grand Valley

(Calvin Corey)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:54 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Valley was greeted with a smoky start to its Labor Day morning, and some residents have even spotted ash trickling from the sky. The smoke overhead is not from any local fires, but instead from fires that are burning in Utah and California.

The National Weather Service station in Grand Junction says the sky will feature a milky white haze throughout the day.

Here is a look at where the smoke is coming from.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Largest fires on record in Colorado history

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Both the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction and Cameron Peak Fire burning west of Fort Collins have made their way on the list of the largest fires ever recorded in Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Record breaking heat in Mesa County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Mesa County has had the hottest August in the states history.

News

Hit and Run driver has not been found

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By (Paulina Aguilar)
The driver of a hit and run fled the scene and has not been found

Latest News

News

I-70 closed due to accident

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By (Paulina Aguilar)
Roads on I-70 in Fruita are shut down due down power lines caused by a crash

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Mesa County will get two new ballot drop off boxes

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:12 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Mesa County will have a total of eight ballot boxes.

News

Crop Freeze impacts Cross Orchards Saturday Market

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:46 PM MDT
This year multiple people pulled out of the market because they lost their crops in the freeze that happened in April.

News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife urging people to take precautions this weekend

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:53 PM MDT
|
By Dave Ackert
The Bureau of Reclamation and Colorado Parks and Wildlife urging the public to exercise safety in and near reservoirs this weekend.

News

Local elections official reacts to Presidents Trump’s Comments about voting

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:29 PM MDT
They are encouraging the public to not vote twice because you will get caught and it is illegal.