Record breaking heat in Mesa County

Record High Heat(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 6:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County has had the hottest August in the states history.

The temperatures, especially this past week have been very warm. Even people visiting from Arizona have agreed it is very hot. Patrick Derickson said, “We thought that we were coming to Colorado to beat the heat a little bit for the weekend, turns out no, its going to be like 100 degrees here.”

The record hot heat is not going to last long. Next week, we could have potentially record breaking cold for this time of the year.

“Then we are looking at potential for being at a record cold, Wednesday morning even into Thursday morning as well. We kind of go from one end of the spectrum of being super hot, to the complete other side of the spectrum to being very much colder than we are supposed to be for this time of the year,” said Mark Miller, Meteorologist.

We could potentially even see snow on Tuesday. Although it is getting colder next week, after a few days, it should be back in the 80′s.

