I-70 closed due to accident

Power lines are down due to crash
Power lines are down due to crash(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Paulina Aguilar)
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 6:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) -

All lanes on the I-70 are shut down near Fruita due to an accident involving power lines.

Traffic is stopped in both directions between mile marker 19 and 26. C-DOT is unsure on what caused the crash.

C-DOT has not said when the interstate will be back open, but highway 50, which runs parallel to I-70, is open. We’re told Frontage Rd. is also shut down in that same area.

If headed in that direction, please find other routes if you can.

