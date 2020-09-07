Hit and Run driver has not been found

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Police are looking for a man involved in a hit and run crash late Saturday night.

Our crew at the scene says this happened in the 2000 block of Gunnison Ave. around 11:00 pm. A driver hit two parked cars then drove to 8th and Grand Ave. where he ditched the car, and fled on foot. There were no major injuries and the driver has not been found.

If you have any information about the incident, please call Grand Junction Police.

