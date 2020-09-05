President Trump suggests that people should vote twice

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - President Trump made a comment in North Carolina on Wednesday that people should vote by mail and then go in and vote in person as well.

He later tried to clarify by saying that he did not mean that you should vote twice, but that you should go in and follow up to make sure that the mail in ballot was counted.

His first remarks created a headache for many election officials.

Brandi Bantz, the Mesa County Director of Elections said, ”It is against the law, when you are casting your mail ballot or voting in person, you are signing your affirmation that you have not and will not cast another ballot in this election.”

Mesa County is not concerned about the mail in ballots being inaccurate. They said they have been a mail in ballot state since 2013.

They are encouraging the public to not vote twice because you will get caught and it is illegal.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.