COVID-19 cases spike in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County has reported 30 new coronavirus cases in the past two days. This is a large spike in cases compared to the numbers that we have been seeing.

Although we saw an increase, the Mesa County Health Department is not worried. They said that most of these cases were people who have been in contact with family members who had the virus, or knew where they were exposed.

Many people thought that the increase in cases could be due to schools reopening but the health department said that as of now, schools have not been a factor in the increase.

With Labor Day weekend coming up, the health department is encouraging people to continue to stay socially distant and wear masks. ”As we head into the labor day weekend, we encourage people to continue to take precautions to try to fight against COVID. We know that COVID is still in this community so there are things, precautions, people can take to stay healthy,” said Andy Tyler, regional epidemiologist.

