Advertisement

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is bringing awareness to suicide

The VA gives away sunshades with the crisis line on them.
The VA gives away sunshades with the crisis line on them.(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:27 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has given their employees and volunteers sunshades for their cars.

These shades have the veterans crisis line number on them. The goal is to have the number on as many cars as possible so that veterans know that they have 24 hour care if needed. Veterans can call the number, chat online, or send a text message if they need help.

This number is also available to families and friends of veterans.

“Our national average is that we lose 20 veterans and service members to suicide everyday, and 14 of those 20 never make it to the VA for support and care,” said Rainy Reamand, Suicide Prevention Coordinator.

The goal of these sunshades is to help veterans who need it, and hopefully save some lives.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Highline Lake Prepares for Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Highline Lake has made a few adjustments to make sure that the public abides by the fire restrictions.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Riverside Educational Center after school program

Updated: 4 hours ago
Riverside Educational Center has a free after school program that’s available to 10 schools around town, including Central and Grand Junction High School.

Latest News

News

Olathe staff cohort member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Montrose County School District (MCSD) sent out a release saying that a staff cohort at the Olathe Middle High School is quarantining after a member of the cohort has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Fatal accident on Highway 6&50 near 20 Road

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Highway 6&50 between 20 and 21 Road was closed in both directions after an accident killed a motorcyclist on Tuesday afternoon.

News

Dramatic shift in weather coming to the Western Slope

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Big changes are coming to the Western Slope as a big cold front will arrive on Tuesday.

News

Semi rollover on I-70 near Rifle

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A semi rollover one mile west of Rifle has closed the right lane going eastbound on I-70.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire 82% contained, no fire growth in past four days

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Grizzly Creek Fire is now 82% contained and remains at 32,464 acres.

News

Pine Gulch Fire, largest fire in Colorado history

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Pine Gulch Fire has officially moved ahead of the Hayman Fire from 2002 and is now the largest fire in Colorado history.