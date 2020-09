GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Grand Junction Police and Grand Junction Fire responded to a fire that broke out at Wood Farms off of Rosevale Road.

The fire was contained in one large metal barn, and minor damage was reported to some of the equipment.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

