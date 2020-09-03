Walmart reveals hottest toys for 2020 holiday season
These toys are top-rated by kids
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Let’s call it Christmas in September.
Walmart is out with its annual list of the hottest toys for the holidays.
From Disney princesses to Hot Wheels to high-tech, these 36 toys are top-rated by kids.
“More than any year before, we’re seeing strong interest across toys that stem from digital platforms, like kid influencer-created toys, interactive and educational toys, screen-free indoor entertainment and toys for active outdoor play,” said Steve Ronchetto, vice president of Toys at Walmart.
Here are the toys that made the annual Top-Rated by Kids Toy List 2020 List:
From the big and small screen
- Frozen 2 - Magic in Motion Elsa Doll
- Blue’s Clues & You Peek-A-Boo
- Paw Patrol Dino Patroller
- The Child Bop It
- LEGO Death Star Final Duel
- Star Wars Dark Saber
High-tech
Interactive play
- Disney Princess Vanity
- Gotta Go Flamingo
- FurReal Mama Josie Kangaroo Pet
- Squeakee
- My Life As Hello Kitty Dolls
- Barbie Farm Barn Playset
- L.O.L. Surprise OMG REMIX Dolls
Element of surprise
- The Animal
- Treasure X - Sharks Treasure
- Hatchimals Crystal Flyers
- Na! Na! Na! Ultimate Surprise
- L.O.L. Surprise Clubhouse Playset
- Ryan’s World Vending Machine
Outdoor
- Jetson Mars Light Up Kick Scooter
- Semi-Truck and Trailer Ride On
- Jetson Plasma Light Up Hoverboard
- Razor Black Label E100 Electric Scooter
- Nerf Fortnite DG
No screens
- Tic Tac Tony
- Kinetic Sand Sandwhirlz
- Spark Puppy Piano
- Little People Launch & Loop Raceway
- VTech Helping Heroes Fire Station
- Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower
- Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Set
- Megalodon Storm RC
