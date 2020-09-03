Advertisement

Riverside Educational Center after school program

Riverside Educational Center has a free after school program that’s available to 10 schools around town, including Central and Grand Junction High School.
Riverside Educational Center has a free after school program that’s available to 10 schools around town, including Central and Grand Junction High School.(Chris Schumann KKCO/KJCT)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:21 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

One local non-profit agency is starting up its in-person after school program for students K-12 soon.

Riverside Educational Center has a free after school program that’s available to 10 schools around town, including Central and Grand Junction High School. Students have to qualify for the services and can find an application here: https://www.rec4kids.com/register. Tutoring focuses on homework, and developing reading, writing and math skills. The non-profit says they will also be able to deliver weekly food boxes to families in need.

“Part of our organization has always been to help families access wrap around services so not just focucing on the academics or enrichment because we do know that some of the challenges kids face are much broader than academic success,” says Joy Hudak, Executive Director.

The program started on August 31. While it is free, a one-time donation of $20 dollars is suggested.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Olathe staff cohort member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Montrose County School District (MCSD) sent out a release saying that a staff cohort at the Olathe Middle High School is quarantining after a member of the cohort has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Fatal accident on Highway 6&50 near 20 Road

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Highway 6&50 between 20 and 21 Road was closed in both directions after an accident killed a motorcyclist on Tuesday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Dramatic shift in weather coming to the Western Slope

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Big changes are coming to the Western Slope as a big cold front will arrive on Tuesday.

News

Semi rollover on I-70 near Rifle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A semi rollover one mile west of Rifle has closed the right lane going eastbound on I-70.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire 82% contained, no fire growth in past four days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Grizzly Creek Fire is now 82% contained and remains at 32,464 acres.

News

Pine Gulch Fire, largest fire in Colorado history

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Pine Gulch Fire has officially moved ahead of the Hayman Fire from 2002 and is now the largest fire in Colorado history.

News

Missing woman from Pueblo found safe

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Joyce Johnston, 64, has been found safe after being missing since August 24.

News

Survey says Grand Valley’s economy poised for quick recovery

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dave Ackert
According to a new survey, a quick economic recovery from the effects of the Corona-virus may be in store for the grand Valley.