Riverside Educational Center after school program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

One local non-profit agency is starting up its in-person after school program for students K-12 soon.

Riverside Educational Center has a free after school program that’s available to 10 schools around town, including Central and Grand Junction High School. Students have to qualify for the services and can find an application here: https://www.rec4kids.com/register. Tutoring focuses on homework, and developing reading, writing and math skills. The non-profit says they will also be able to deliver weekly food boxes to families in need.

“Part of our organization has always been to help families access wrap around services so not just focucing on the academics or enrichment because we do know that some of the challenges kids face are much broader than academic success,” says Joy Hudak, Executive Director.

The program started on August 31. While it is free, a one-time donation of $20 dollars is suggested.

