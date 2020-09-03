Advertisement

Pine Gulch Fire team begins restoration efforts

The Pine Gulch Fire's large amount of land coverage at 139,000-acres means there's a lot of restoration to be done.
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:58 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MESA and GARFIELD COUNTIES, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Pine Gulch Fire’s large amount of land coverage at 139,000-acres means there’s a lot of restoration to be done.

Firefighters say they use various efforts to control the fire like bulldozing the area to create roads for equipment and to act as a fire barrier.

Fire crews also saved cottonwood trees near Salt Water Creek off Highway 139.

Areas continue to reopen and containment continues to increase, but some areas including hunting areas, will remain closed until they are safe for reuse, “we had to put a fire closure for the safety of the crews that are on the ground fighting the fire. Some of those closures still exist because we’re still getting equipment out, we’re still you know, doing rehabilitation to the area to make it more suitable for that wildlife that’s inhabit here,” says public information officer, Christopher Joyner.

In the spring crews start prescribed fires under controlled conditions to prevent fires like these from happening.

The fire is currently 81% contained.

