Missing woman from Pueblo found deceased

The Pueblo Police Department says that Joyce Johnston, 64, was found deceased just a short distance from where she had first gone missing according to the Pueblo Police Department.
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:54 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Pueblo Police Department says that Joyce Johnston, 64, was found deceased just a short distance from where she had first gone missing according to the Pueblo Police Department.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing persons report for Johnston on August 24, and there was a suggestion that she could have been in the Grand Junction area after she left a voicemail to her sister stating she wanted to come to Grand Junction.

However, Johnston was found by detectives with the Pueblo Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division in an outdoor area near where she was last seen alive. There were no signs of foul play in her death.

On September 2, the CBI reported that she was located and was safe, and deactivated the alert. We are working to learn more about this alert.

