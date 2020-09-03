Dramatic shift in weather coming to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Western Slope will see quite the dramatic change in weather over the next week, as temperatures will nearly reach 100 degrees over the holiday weekend, and then will plummet into the low 40′s and upper 30′s going into Tuesday.

The Western Slope will see a dramatic change in weather going into the beginning of next week. (KKCO/ KJCT)

Most snowfall and precipitation is expected to stay over the Continental Divide and to our east, but the Grand Mesa could get a dusting of snow Tuesday and into Wednesday.

To view the full forecast, head to our weather page here:

