Attempted armed auto theft in Fruita

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

A suspect has been arrested after surveillance video surfaced of an armed man attempting to break into cars in Fruita.

The crime happened in the Comstock subdivision on Sunday night. Fruita Police Department says multiple people sent in surveillance footage of the incident.

Police encourage people to lock their car and house doors and to not leave anything valuable in their vehicles. They ask that people not approach anyone suspicious, but instead call 9-1-1.

“It’s important to realize that we can’t be everywhere all the time so we do count on our partnership with the community to let us know when something’s out of the ordinary in their neighborhood so I would encourage everybody to call us,” says sergeant John Coughran.

The crime is still under investigation.

