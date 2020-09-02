Advertisement

Wildfires burn over 240,000 acres across Colorado

Photo of the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction.
Photo of the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:17 PM MDT|Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:13 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It has been a record fire year in Colorado, as fires across the state have totaled to burn 242,654 acres – or 379 square miles. Firefighting costs have totaled to roughly $77 million thus far according to the Associated Press, and this figure doesn’t include all the rehabilitation costs that will ensue. Record drought conditions have prolonged the flames, but fire activity on the two Western Slope fires near Grand Junction and Glenwood Springs to be dwindling. Nearly all of Colorado is experiencing a certain degree of drought, with much of the Western Slope being in an extreme drought.

All areas in red indicate extreme drought, and orange represents severe drought.
All areas in red indicate extreme drought, and orange represents severe drought. (State of Colorado)

PINE GULCH FIRE

The Pine Gulch Fire has surpassed the Hayman Fire from 2002 as the largest fire in Colorado history and is now burning 139,007 acres. The fire started from lightning on July 31, and over 900 fire personnel were assigned to the fire during its peak activity. The fire is now 87% contained and has not seen any growth on its perimeter in the last few days.

GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE

At one point, the Grizzly Creek Fire was considered the highest priority fire in America as it shut down I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum. I-70 has since reopened, but the Colorado Department of Transportation has warned that future closings could happen if severe weather occurs in the area. The fire has burned 32,464 acres and is 83% contained. The fire has forced dozens of evacuations, but most have since been allowed to return home.

CAMERON PEAK FIRE

The Cameron Peak Fire, burning roughly 60 miles west of Fort Collins and 15 miles southwest of Redfeather Lakes has been the most active fire in the state in the past couple of weeks. It started on August 13 and has grown to 59,051 acres and is only 4% contained. It has moved to the sizth-largest fire in state history. Critically dry fuels paired with hot, dry, and windy weather have been driving the rapid fire growth. The cause of this fire has not been determined.

WILLIAMS FORK FIRE

Sparking on August 14, the Williams Fork Fire has grown to 12,132 acres and is 10% contained. The fire is burning 15 miles southwest of Fraser and has been burning through intensive beetle kill in a relatively remote area. Numerous campgrounds and homes have been evacuated in the area, and fire officials believe the blaze was human-caused.

