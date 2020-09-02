Pine Gulch Fire, largest fire in Colorado history

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday was a quiet day for the Pine Gulch Fire, and the Southern Area Red Team says that repair work is going well.

The fire has burned 139,007 acres, making it the largest fire in Colorado history, surpassing the Hayman Fire from 2002 that burned 137,760 acres in the Pike National Forest.

The fire is 83% contained, and crews are primarily working on suppression repair, which on a fire of this magnitude takes a bit of time. The burn scar will cause effects far into the future, as the fire has taken out much of the vegetation that would normally absorb rainfall, which makes the area prone to flash flooding when rain occurs. To help combat this, crews are spreading piled up dirt and vegetation and mulching cut brush and limbs throughout the area.

While fire activity has dwindled, officials warn that new starts within the area still have significant chances of rapid fire growth. Given this, they are warning recreationists and hunters to follow the fire restrictions and follow fire prevention measures.

The fire has now been burning for over a month after sparking from lightning on July 31. 578 total personnel are currently assigned to the fire, which is down from over 900 when the fire was at its peak activity.

Senator Cory Gardner as well as Governor Jared Polis have both stopped in Grand Junction to visit the Incident Command Post of the Pine Gulch Fire. Governor Polis activated the Colorado National Guard to help aid firefighters in their efforts. The governor’s office said a BlackHawk helicopter crew is on standby in Gypsum to aid in search and rescue operations if the need arises.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office has lifted all evacuation orders from the fire, but some roads in the area remain closed.

These include:

Roan Creek Road at North Dry Fork

21 Road north of the BLM boundary

16 Road at V 8/10 Road

Q 5/10 Road at 18 Road

After announcing closures to all areas north of the base of the Bookcliff’s on August 19, the Bureau of Land Management reduced the size of the closure. The newly updated closure area is shown in the map below.

The ten largest wildfires in Colorado history according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center are:

Pine Gulch Fire, 2020, Bookcliffs area (139,007 acres)

Hayman Fire, 2002, Pike National Forest (137,760 acres)

Spring Creek Fire, 2018, Sangre de Cristo Mountains (108,045 acres)

High Park Fire, 2012, Roosevelt National Forest (87,284 acres)

Missionary Ridge Fire, 2002, Durango area (70,485 acres)

West Fork Fire, 2013, Wolf Creek area (58,570 acres)

416 Fire, 2018, Durango area (54,129 acres)

Papoose Fire, 2013, Creede area, (49,628 acres)

Bridger Fire, 2008, Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site (46,612 acres)

Last Chance Fire, 2012, Washington County (45,000 acres)

