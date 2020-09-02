First official CMU football practice of 2020

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - September 1st means fall is right around the corner, this year also happened to mark the first day of football season.

“This is the first day we’ve gotten a chance to see these guys with a helmet on. It’s some form of normalcy for them.” said CMU Football Head Coach, Tremaine Jackson.

The team worked on all kinds of different individual drills for all different positions. Eventually they’d get to scrimmage each other but it was after a lot of hard work.

Wide Receiver Isaac Salazar said, “First day of helmets, first day with the transfers, with the new guys. First time getting to compete with helmets on. Very exciting. A lot of enthusiasm and a competitive nature. "

“We had great energy on the defensive side that gave it back to the offense. We have to get better at the little things and we’ll be alright.” said Quarterback Aaron Howard.

Adding to the excitement was the presence of the first year coach. You could tell he was setting the tone for how practices are going to be moving forward.

Head Coach Tremaine Jackson stated, “We have a long way to go. This program was broken when I got here. Our players and coaches have decided they want to fix it. Now we just have to keep stacking days on top of each other. "

Along with changing the future of the program, they all have to set their sights on a moving target. Their schedule and who they’re going to play.

“We’re ready to compete against someone else. It’s exciting getting ready for something not knowing what it is but we’re going to be ready when it comes.” said WR Isaac Salazar.

“Whenever they tell us to play, we’ll be ready and we’re going to do that.” said HC Tremaine Jackson.

“Whoever gets in front of us is going to dominate. We have some weapons this year and it’s going to be a problem.” said QB Aaron Howard.

As things wrapped up some recollection kicked in that was humbling but also encouraging.

Quarterback Aaron Howard concluded, “First practice is always good when everyone is all hyped up. But I want to see how we do in the long term. If we can keep it up. That’s going to tell us who we are.”

CMU fans should have a real reason to be very excited at the prospect of games coming this fall.

