GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Small businesses seeking help during the pandemic have a new source.

Businesses can apply for loans through the Energize Colorado Gap Fund. Money is made available from the Cares Act money Colorado receives. But that money is then matched by private donors who have stepped forward. In order to qualify you, you need to have a business with under 25 people employed and must prove if COVID has impacted your business. Each business can get as much as $35,000 in grants or loans.

The deadline to apply is September 15th. If selected the funds should be available in October. It is not on a first come first serve basis. Awards will be given out based on a certain amount of points you accumulate. All that information and an application can be found here: energizecolorado.com

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.