Colorado Mesa University students and faculty compliant with COVID-19 regulations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Colorado Mesa University classes have been in session for about two weeks now.

Some CMU students are experiencing college life for the first time ever— under COVID guidelines, “so it’s been a little tough because a lot of restrictions—there’s a lot of rules you need to go through, a lot of rituals that you have to follow, especially with wiping tables down after lecture,” says freshman, Sam Martin-Vopelisky.

The university says they have an adequate amount of personal protective equipment which includes hand sanitizer and wipes. Among the changes, no visitors are allowed in the dorms as part of their initiative to maintain social distancing.

This August marked the first time students have been able to return to in-person classes since March.

Classroom size, setup and the number of students were all discussed in class design, “we’ve had very creative faculty responses that have helped us design classes that allows us to get both an in-person experience as well as augmenting that with some online and some asynchronous learning,” says John Marshall, co-chair of CMU’s Safe Together, Strong Together program.

According to the university, students and faculty have been compliant with wearing masks inside buildings.

“Overall, it’s really hard to imagine how this could have gone a lot better you know, with a whole—you know a small town of 10,000 coming back together safely,” says Marshall.

Random COVID-19 testing will happen weekly for students as part of their initiative to maintain the spread of the virus.

