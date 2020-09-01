Vacancy opens on Garfield Re-2 School Board

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new spot on the Garfield Re-2 School District Board is now open as the District B representative Kirk Wilson has taken a new position as the Chief of Police in Carbondale.

Wilson was elected in November of 2019 and says he is very disappointed that he will be unable to serve out the remaining term.

“This is one of the finest teams I have worked with and we have gone through and accomplished a lot during our time together. The responsibilities of my new position require me to step down,” said Wilson.

The District is seeking community-minded residents to fill his position.

District B is generally the north-eastern portion of the City of Rifle north of Morrow and Firethorn Drives, east of Whiteriver Avenue ane extending easterly, north of Highway 6 & 24 and west of North 1st Street (aka Silt Mesa Road) and generally includes the neighborhoods of Arabian Heights, Deerfield Park, North Pastures, Promontory, Rifle Creek Estates.

Letters of interest in the position should be sent to the Garfield Re-2 School District by September 14.

Attn: Anne Guettler, Director District B vacancy, 839 Whiteriver Ave., Rifle, CO 81650.

