Advertisement

Students make letters for the firefighters battling the Pine Gulch Fire

Students write thank you notes to the firefighters.
Students write thank you notes to the firefighters.(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:30 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monument Ridge Elementary School sent over 200 cards to the firefighters who are battling the Pine Gulch fire.

Every grade level participated and they hand made cards and wrote notes to tell the firefighters how much they appreciate their hard work.

Lydia Sanders, a fourth grader, said, “I put a firefighter truck on it, it was kind of just to show them that I care.” She even explained that she believes that their cards are helping them fight the fire.

A parent said that she was going to send some letters to the fire station and thought the school should do it as well. Instantly, the school wanted to be a part of it.

It really meant a lot to the firefighters, and they even posted some of the notes on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pine Gulch Fire Rehabilitation

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The team is 18% done with their repair work.

News

Governor Polis drafts plan to allow indoor visits in residential care facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
After many months without visitations Colorado Governor Polis drafted a plan to allow indoor visits to residential care facilities.

News

Colorado Mesa University engineering students sample wastewater for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Colorado Mesa University engineering students and faculty are working together to test wastewater for COVID-19.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Biologists study poop to see what’s killing Mt. Evans’ goats

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildlife biologists in Colorado are studying scat to try to determine what is killing mountain goat kids on Mount Evans.

News

San Juan Living Center reports as Covid-19 free with 19 recoveries

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Erin Crooks)
The San Juan Living Center in Montrose is now reporting that they are Covid-19 free.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire 73% contained

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Grizzly Creek Fire is now 73% contained, with additional crews arriving to help the northwest corner of the fire

News

EB I-70 reopened between Parachute, Rifle after vehicle fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Eastbound I-70 has reopened at mile marker 81 near the Rulison Exit between Parachute and Rifle