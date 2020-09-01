Advertisement

Pine Gulch Fire Rehabilitation

Pine Gulch Fire
Pine Gulch Fire(kkco/kjct)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:42 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Pine Gulch Fire has caused a lot of damage and a response team has been working hard to fix it.

The Pine Gulch Fire is now the largest fire in Colorado’s history. With that, comes the need for a lot of repair.

The suppression team has been working very hard to get everything as close to back to normal as possible. As of today, they are 18% done with the repair tasks that they need to do.

A burned area emergency response team has also been ordered, but they do not know when the team will actually arrive.

”The burned area response team will come in. They look at the interior of the fire. They assess how hot did it burn, how deep down did it burn into the soil, and what are going to be the long term damages,” said Tracy LeClair, Public Information Officer.

This team will address post-fire emergency stabilization and other post wildfire problems in order to protect the public from any further damage.

